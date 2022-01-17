William “Kenny” Kenneth Moseley -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- William “Kenny” Kenneth Moseley, 76, of Orangeburg passed away on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, after a brief illness.

The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

Mr. Moseley was born on July 20, 1945, in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was the son of the late William A. Moseley and the late Willhellmenia Gray Boltin, and the stepson of Cecil "Rock" Boltin. He served his country in the United States Army National Guard. Mr. Moseley, along with his late wife, Pat, owned and operated Orangeburg Wall and Floor for many years until his retirement.

He was predeceased by his parents and his wife, Pat Moseley.

Survivors left to cherish his memory are his son, William Earl Moseley (Melissa); grandsons, William “Zach” Moseley, Guy Hampton Moseley; great-granddaughter, Addilynn “Addi” Kirby; brother, Tommy Moseley; nephews, Casey Moseley (Sheila), Gary Leighton (Nancy); niece, Rebeca Rutland (Benji); great-niece, Dani Moseley; great-nephew, Ryder Rutland and an additional number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at 860 Dolwick Drive Erlanger, KY 41018.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.