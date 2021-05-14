William Keitt Jr. -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Mr. William Keitt Jr., 68, of 534 Indian Road, Bowman, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends and family may call at the residence of his daughter, Lakista Keitt, 555 Indian Road, Bowman, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.