William Keitt Jr. -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Graveside services for Mr. William Keitt Jr., 68, of 534 Indian Road, Bowman, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021, at Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, 559 Big Buck Blvd., Orangeburg, with the Rev. Dr. Donald E. Greene officiating.

Mr. passed away on Tuesday, May 11, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 16.

Friends and family may call at the residence of his daughter, Lakista Keitt, 555 Indian Road, Bowman, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

