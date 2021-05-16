William Keitt Jr. -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Graveside services for Mr. William Keitt Jr., 68, of 534 Indian Road, Bowman, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021, at Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, 559 Big Buck Blvd., Orangeburg, with the Rev. Dr. Donald E. Greene officiating.
Mr. passed away on Tuesday, May 11, at his residence.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 16.
Friends and family may call at the residence of his daughter, Lakista Keitt, 555 Indian Road, Bowman, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.