William Keith Jr. -- Bowman
William Keith Jr. -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Mr. William Keitt Jr., 68, of Bowman, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends and family may visit the residence of his wife, Rosa Keitt, 534 Indian Road, Bowman, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to simmonsfuneralhome.com.

