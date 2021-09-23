 Skip to main content
William K. Collier -- Bamberg
William K. Collier -- Bamberg

William K. Collier

BAMBERG -- William K. Collier, 89, of 209 Carlisle St., Bamberg, died Tuesday, Sept 14, 2021, at his residence.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, in Bamberg County Memory Gardens, Bamberg, with military honors.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

The family and the funeral home ask that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.

