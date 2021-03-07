William Jerry Gates -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS --William Jerry Gates, 78, of St. Matthews, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021, after a brief illness.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 8, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Scott Wagoner will be officiating. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 7, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel.

Honored to service as pallbearers are Johnny Bell, Bobby Bell, David Gates, Rick Floyd, Chris Jones and Sanford Nettles.

Mr. Jerry was born on Jan. 5, 1943. He was the son of the late Raymond J. Gates Jr. and the late Mary Cleo Davis Shumaker. He served his country in the United States Army. Mr. Jerry was retired from Ambler Industries after over 30 years of service. He was the owner and operator of Gates Sewing Machine Repair. He enjoyed shooting pool, flying his ultralight airplane and riding around in his '69 kit car that he rebuilt. He was predeceased by his brother, Roy Gates, and his sister, Mary Carn.