William James Myers Jr. -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- William James Myers Jr., 51 years of age, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.

William was born in Orangeburg, a son of the late William James “Will” Myers Sr. and Laura Lee Myers, he was an avid hunter and loved doing mechanic work, and he was the shop mechanic at Green Acres Turf Farm.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, in the Buckhead Advent Christian Church cemetery, with Frank Cannon officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before services. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and masks will be required.

William is survived by three children, JoAnna Muraira (Slade) of Summerville, and Jesse Myers (Haley) and Emma Myers both of Branchville; and his aunt, Sally Ann Spires (Dwight). He was preceded in death by a brother, Jason Andrew Myers, grandparents, William Thomas (Pete) Walters and Mattie Laura Maxey Walters, and Harris B. Myers and Adelle Myers.

Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice. Online condolences can be made at www.ottfh.com.