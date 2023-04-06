NORTH - Mr. William James, 68, of 406 Jones Bridge Road, North, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023.
The funeral service for Mr. William James will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2023, at Jerusalem Baptist Church in North. Interment will follow in the New Beginning United Methodist Church Cemetery in Norway. Mr. James will be placed in the church prior to the service for viewing.
The viewing will be from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.
Friends may visit at the residence. All visitors are asked to wear a mask.
Friends may also call the funeral home.