William 'J.D.' James Drake II -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- William "J.D." James Drake II, 78, was born Sept. 29, 1943, at Eglin Field in Dothan, Alabama, and passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.

He was a son of the late Frances Louise Wilson and William James Drake.

Mr. Drake is survived by his wife of 40 years, Maxine Williams Drake; brother, Gayle Byron Ingrahm (L'Angel); and close cousins, Lana Kay Polk and Gary Paul Wilson (Sharon).

He was predeceased by a sister, Barbara Ann Dudley.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, with interment to follow at Gleaton-Fogle-Corbett Family Cemetery (also known as Hutto Family Cemetery) in Neeses.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 410 Harbison Blvd., Columbia, SC 29212.