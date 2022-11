VANCE-- Mr. William Howard Tennant, 80, of 1620 Pineland Street, Vance, passed away on Nov. 23, 2022, at the Summerville Medical Center.

The family is not receiving visitors at the residence; however, feel free to contact Aretha Ballen at 301-655-3111.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.