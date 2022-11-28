William Howard Tennant -- Orangeburg

VANCE -- Funeral services for Mr. William Howard Tennant, 80, of 1606 Pineland St., Vance, will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Rock Hill AME Church, 405 Rock Hill Road, Vance, with the Rev. Dr. Jimmy Lee Ravenel Sr., the pastor, officiating. The body will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Masks will be required for persons attending the services.