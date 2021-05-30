 Skip to main content
William Hilliard Sr. -- Orangeburg
William Hilliard Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. William Hilliard Sr., 67, of 1508 Gramling Road, passed away at Palmetto Health Richland, on Saturday May 29, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree. Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation at the residence; however, friends may call Kehia Hammond at 803-383-4449.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.

