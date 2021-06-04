William Hilliard Sr. -- Orang3burg

ORANGEBURG -- William Hilliard Sr., lovingly known as “Jaye,” of Orangeburg, husband of the late Linda S. Hilliard, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 29, 2021, surrounded by family at Palmetto Richland Memorial Hospital in Columbia.
Memorial services for Mr. Hilliard will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Good Shepherd Community Ministries, 1178 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115, with the Rev. Hayes T. Gainey, pastor, presiding. Masks will be required for persons attending the service.
Jaye was born on Feb. 8, 1954, in Orangeburg, to the late Hollis and Eliza (Gadson) Hilliard. He was educated in the Orangeburg County public schools and was a 1972 graduate of Elloree High School. After graduation, he farmed and then furthered his education and became a general contractor. Jaye was a wonderful builder, business owner and was very skilled with his hands. He was a member of New Mount Zion Baptist Church for many years and was a dedicated God fearing man. He was always willing to go the extra mile and help others. He touched countless lives.
He leaves to cherish his memory four children, William Hilliard Jr. of Orangeburg, Leah Stroman of Columbia, LeKehia (Leroy Jr.) Hammond of Graniteville, LaChauncey Hilliard of Columbia; three brothers, Otis Charles Hilliard of Orangeburg, Lewis (Cherry) Hilliard of Orangeburg, Joe (Edith) Hilliard of Santee; three sisters, Lula Jones of Washington, D.C., Juanita (George) Scott of Orangeburg, Jackie Johnson of Charlotte, N.C.; six grandchildren, Daikari Hilliard, Trinidy Hammond, Lindsey Stroman Felder, Qualil Hilliard, Christain Hammond; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation at the residence; however, friends may call his daughter Lekehia "Kehia" Hammond at 803-383-4449. Online condolences can be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.