William Hilliard Sr. -- Orang3burg

Jaye was born on Feb. 8, 1954, in Orangeburg, to the late Hollis and Eliza (Gadson) Hilliard. He was educated in the Orangeburg County public schools and was a 1972 graduate of Elloree High School. After graduation, he farmed and then furthered his education and became a general contractor. Jaye was a wonderful builder, business owner and was very skilled with his hands. He was a member of New Mount Zion Baptist Church for many years and was a dedicated God fearing man. He was always willing to go the extra mile and help others. He touched countless lives.