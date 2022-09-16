 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

William Hezekiah -- St. George

  • 0

ST. GEORGE -- Funeral service for William Hezekiah, 50 of St. George, will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at The Lovely Hill Baptist Convention Center in St. George, with the Rev. Dr. Caroles Taylor officiating. The casket will be placed in the center at 2 p.m.

Burial will be held in St. James cemetery in St. George.

Friends may call the residence or Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, from 2 to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be submitted at https:/urldefense.proofpoint.com2rl?u=http-3A__www.stevensfh.net&d=DwIFAg&c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&r=k38nA1kjAbzXxpSwkKrYkAR1TDSo2RmpE7N2IE56Yjc&m=seEmzdZfkE3WYqPOU8qst5ixXn7soB-QSK0Y100vYlphtUupvEyY9xhLvsA5p555&s=f0-XNqZgdYokiXMGGC2xauRHesFc8YzevHRuGa_NMkY&e=

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

“The Zoom Monarch": How the Queen used modern technology 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News