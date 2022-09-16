William Hezekiah -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Funeral service for William Hezekiah, 50 of St. George, will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at The Lovely Hill Baptist Convention Center in St. George, with the Rev. Dr. Caroles Taylor officiating. The casket will be placed in the center at 2 p.m.
Burial will be held in St. James cemetery in St. George.
Friends may call the residence or Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.
Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, from 2 to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be submitted at https:/urldefense.proofpoint.com2rl?u=http-3A__www.stevensfh.net&d=DwIFAg&c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&r=k38nA1kjAbzXxpSwkKrYkAR1TDSo2RmpE7N2IE56Yjc&m=seEmzdZfkE3WYqPOU8qst5ixXn7soB-QSK0Y100vYlphtUupvEyY9xhLvsA5p555&s=f0-XNqZgdYokiXMGGC2xauRHesFc8YzevHRuGa_NMkY&e=