William Henry Walling -- Cope

Mr. Walling was born Nov. 26, 1942, in Orangeburg County, a son of Brantly William Walling and Nadine Thomas Walling. He served our country in the Army National Guard for six years, and was employed by Earthgrains (Sunbeam Bakeries) as a fleet manager, retiring after 27 years. He was also a lifelong member of Two Mile Swamp Baptist Church in Cope, serving as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and his true love was being the chairman of the Cemetery Committee, where he kept the grounds taken care of.