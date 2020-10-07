William Henry Walling -- Cope

COPE -- William Henry Walling of Cope died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Aiken Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Walling was born Nov. 26, 1942, in Orangeburg County, a son of Brantly William Walling and Nadine Thomas Walling. He served our country in the Army National Guard for six years, and was employed by Earthgrains (Sunbeam Bakeries) as a fleet manager, retiring after 27 years. He was also a lifelong member of Two Mile Swamp Baptist Church in Cope, serving as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and his true love was being the chairman of the Cemetery Committee, where he kept the grounds taken care of.
Mr. Walling donated his body to the USC body-gifting program.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Beverly Adams Walling; his brother, Thomas Wayne Walling (Theresa); sister, Julia Walling Brooks; sons, William Henry Walling Jr. (Will) and Brantley Shelley Walling (Sheila); grandchildren, Dillon Drayton Walling (Amber), Brantley Adam Walling, Jesse Shelley Walling and Marissa Michele Walling (Emmi); and a great-grandchild, Wyatt Reid Walling. He was predeceased by his sister, Annette Walling Smith.
A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
