William Haynsworth 'Haynie' Bull -- Cameron

CAMERON -- William Haynsworth (Haynie) Bull, 77, of Cameron. passed away at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. He was the husband of Judy McEachern Bull, his adoring wife of 51 years and the son of the late Curtis O'Neal Bull and May Haynsworth Bull.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Cameron Baptist Church, with the Rev. Chris Furtick officiating. Burial will follow in Cameron Cemetery.

Haynie was a graduate of Cameron High School, class of 1962, where during his senior year he was a member of the football, basketball, and baseball teams that were undefeated State Champions in all three sports for a combined record of 48-0. He graduated from Clemson University in 1968. Upon graduation, he took over his father's business, C.O. Bull Oil Company, and began farming in 1976. Some of his happiest times were in the later years of his career when he partnered with his son, William.

He loved Cameron Baptist Church, where he was an active member and deacon. He was a lifelong supporter of Clemson athletics and for years never missed a home football game. He was devoted to his family and their provision. He also loved golf, shagging, his dogs, and laughing with friends. He never met a stranger and made friends wherever he went.