William Haynsworth 'Haynie' Bull -- Cameron

CAMERON -- William Haynsworth (Haynie) Bull, 77, of Cameron. passed away at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. He was the husband of Judy McEachern Bull, his adoring wife of 51 years and the son of the late Curtis O'Neal Bull and May Haynsworth Bull.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Cameron Baptist Church, with the Rev. Chris Furtick officiating. Burial will follow in Cameron Cemetery.
Haynie was a graduate of Cameron High School, class of 1962, where during his senior year he was a member of the football, basketball, and baseball teams that were undefeated State Champions in all three sports for a combined record of 48-0. He graduated from Clemson University in 1968. Upon graduation, he took over his father's business, C.O. Bull Oil Company, and began farming in 1976. Some of his happiest times were in the later years of his career when he partnered with his son, William.
He loved Cameron Baptist Church, where he was an active member and deacon. He was a lifelong supporter of Clemson athletics and for years never missed a home football game. He was devoted to his family and their provision. He also loved golf, shagging, his dogs, and laughing with friends. He never met a stranger and made friends wherever he went.
Survivors include his wife of the home; his daughter, Elizabeth Bull Balthazor (Pete) of Columbia; his sons, William H. Bull Jr. (Emily) of Cameron, and Curtis M. Bull (Shannon) of Greenville; grandchildren, Michael Balthazor, Sarah Bull, and Curtis and Thomas Bull; and nephew, C. Michael Moss of Cameron. He was predeceased by his sister, Margaret Haynsworth Bull Moss, and his brothers-in-law, James M. Moss III and Thomas T. McEachern III.
Memorials may be made to Cameron Baptist Church, Oliver Gospel Mission or American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.