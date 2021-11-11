 Skip to main content
William H. Wilson -- Orangebburg
William H. Wilson -- Orangebburg

William H. Wilson

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for William H. Wilson, 77, of 438 Woodberry Drive, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at New Mount Zion Baptist Church. Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

He died Nov. 6 at MUSC Medical Center.

Viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

