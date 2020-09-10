William H. Washington -- Denmark

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DENMARK -- William H. Washington, 63, of 51 Old Town Lane, Denmark, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at TRMC.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, in Capernaum Baptist Church, Denmark. Viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10.

The family asks that all wear face masks and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

The Denmark Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.