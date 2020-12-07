William H. Salley -- Springfield

The family has asked that anyone who wants to honor him and attend his service please come to the graveside service on Tuesday at noon at the Springfield Cemetery with Masonic Rites and full U.S. Army honors accorded. The Rev. Henry Cooper will be officiating the services.

Born on June 8, 1929, in Springfield, he was a son of the late David Colburn Salley and Dessie Sanford Salley and was married to Betty Jo Hill Salley. Retired Lt. Col. Salley was stationed at Fort Jackson and was a WWII, Korea and Vietnam veteran. He was a disabled veteran and received a Purple Heart after being wounded in Korea, received a combat infantry badge and numerous other medals. Mr. Salley was a lifetime member of the Salley Masonic Lodge. On Feb. 1, 2020, in recognition of his eminent service reflecting credit upon the institution of free masonry, the Albert Gallatin Mackey medal was presented to him. Through the years Mr. Salley conducted a large number of masonic rite services. He was a member of the Springfield United Methodist Church where he served as Chairman of the Finance Committee, was a Trustee and also a Lay Speaker. He taught elementary school in Springfield and sold Insurance for Liberty National for a number of years. Mr. and Mrs. Salley enjoyed traveling in their camper having traveled through all 50 states over a number of years. He loved his wife, children, and was a great Papa to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.