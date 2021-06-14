William H. Funchess Jr. -- Clemson

CLEMSON -- William H. Funchess Jr., 93, widower of Sybil Holladay Funchess passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at his home in Clemson.

Bill was born in Rowesville, a son of the late William Herbert Funchess Sr. and the late Daisy Inabinet Funchess Williams. He was a graduate of Orangeburg High School and received his B.S. and M.S. degrees in Agronomy from Clemson University. He was a member of the following honorary and professional fraternaties: Phi Kappa Phi, Gama Sigma Delta and Epsilon Sigma Phi.

He served as First Lieutenant with the 24th Infantry Division and was among the first combat troops sent to Korea upon the outbreak of hostilities in 1950. He was later hit by machinegun fire, was captured by the Chinese Communist Army and was held as a Prisoner of War for 34 months.

Upon separation from the army in 1954, Mr. Funchess was employed by the Clemson University Extension Service and served as assistant County Agent in Edgefield County and later in Richland County. In 1960 he received the Distinguished Service Award from the National Association of County Agricultural Agents for his accomplishment in Allendale County.