William H. ("Blade") Raysor -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- William H. Raysor (“Blade”), 60, of 286 Raysor Road, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at his residence.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, in Bamberg Memory Gardens, Bamberg.

Viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the funeral home. The family asks that all wear face mask and to adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

