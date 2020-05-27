× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

William George Peterkin III

FORT MOTTE -- William George Peterkin III passed this Monday, embraced by the love of his wife and three daughters. His passing took place at his home of 83 years, where he was raised, lived and worked, under the majestic oaks of Lang Syne Farm. It marks the end of his 20-year battle with Parkinson's disease.

He has been welcomed into heaven by his grandmother, Julia Mood Peterkin, Pulitzer Prize winner for literature; and by his father and mother, William George Peterkin Jr. and Elfrida Barrow Peterkin; his stepmother, Genevieve Chandler Peterkin; his brother, James Preston Peterkin; his late wife, Helen Inabinet Peterkin; his daughter Julia Peterkin; and his son William G. Peterkin IV.

A graveside family service is scheduled for 10: 30 a.m. Thursday, May 28, at St. Mathews Parish Church, in the Peterkin Cemetery, 1164 Fort Motte Road, Fort Motte. All are most welcome with appropriate social distancing practices to be adhered to and followed.