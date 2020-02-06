{{featured_button_text}}

FORT MOTTE -- Memorial services for William G. Blackwell, 54, of 587 New Bethany Road, Fort Motte, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Carson's Funeral Home Chapel.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home at the time of the service.

Carson's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

