William Fritz Kilgus Jr. -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- The legacy of countless lives Bill Kilgus saved during his lifetime of service as an emergency medical technician (EMT), extrication expert and fireman will continue long after his death.

William Fritz Kilgus Jr., 86, of Bamberg, passed away at the Summerville Medical Center on May 28, 2022, following an extended illness. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

The celebration of his life will begin at Bamberg First Baptist Church, 11823 Heritage Highway, Bamberg, SC 29003 on Friday, June 10, at 1 p.m. for visitation, and 2 p.m. for services, with the Rev. Brad Hudson officiating. Burial will follow at Bamberg Memory Gardens. To ensure the health and safety of all who attend, the family requests those who participate to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Bill was born as the second of three children on Dec. 21, 1935, in Bamberg County to William Fritz Kilgus Sr. and Lina LaDelle Lee. Bill met and married Irma Malloy Craddock on Aug. 3, 1960, and raised one daughter, Elizabeth Michelle, who married Timothy Kentopp. He is also survived by a sister, Mary Keel of Williston; two grandsons, Benjamin William Kentopp, who married Chrissa Anne, and Zachary Arthur Kentopp, now betrothed to Kristen Carr; and two great-grandchildren, Amber Rose and William Arthur Kentopp of Summerville.

Bill Kilgus logged one-half century (50 years!) as a firefighter and one of the first EMTs in South Carolina, progressing to the highest rank of captain in the Bamberg County Rescue Squad. For more than four decades, Bill was the faithful, soft-spoken master of the printing press who worked behind the scenes to keep newspapers and publications in production for the Kilgus Printing Company. He continued in his father's footsteps as the sole proprietor of the Kilgus Garage, deploying and servicing a vast fleet of Snapper lawnmowers, and served his country as a non-commissioned officer in the South Carolina National Guard for 17 years. He leveraged this knowledge to serve his community in many creative pursuits, including countless fundraisers for the local chapter of the Jaycees, the Red Raiders Band Booster Club, and Old Friends golf tournaments. Bill constructed dozens of wheelchair ramps as part of his Sunday School class of many years at the First Baptist Church of Bamberg.

As a devoted husband, father, colleague, neighbor and friend, Bill Kilgus rarely missed an opportunity to bless many lives – human, feathered and furry alike. Despite his loss, the world is a better place for his countless acts of kindness.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home in North is assisting the family.