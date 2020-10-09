William Fogle -- Newberry

Waiting with full hearts and so many fond memories will be Harriet Dawkins Fogle, his wife, of Orangeburg; daughters, Tamra (Lendon) Tootle of Newberry and Hannah Marissa and son, Burton Austin Fogle, both of Myrtle Beach; along with his grandchildren, Parrish Gabrielle Behles of Columbia and Waylon Turner Streath of Myrtle Beach; his nephew, Aubrey Fogle of Orangeburg; his sisters, LaJean (James) Beemer of Orangeburg, Bonnye (T. William) Burke of Oklahoma), Talula Austin (John) Guntner of Atlanta; son-in-law, J.R. Turner of Hickory, North Carolina; and his special friend, who drove several hours so often and so faithfully to visit him hours on end, Clyde Grovenstein of Hampton. All of us with his extended family of nieces, nephews and in-laws will be ever anxious to embrace him once again with lots of laughter, love and more adventures. His Southern Welders Supply chain family will continue to demonstrate the pride he beamed in the company he and his brother founded so successfully over three decades ago. If Bill were asked, what can I do at this time, he would tell you that he would be grateful that instead of flowers, he would hope that you will do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for someone less blessed than you or him, to consider adopting a pet that needs the unconditional love that it will return over a lifetime and to toast his memory with zest! And most of all, he would want you to just live life large! And vote Republican on November 3rd!