William Ellis -- St. Matthews
ST. MATTHEWS -- Mr. William Ellis, 75, of 202 Pearl St., St. Matthews, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center.

Family and friends may call the residence of his niece, Debra Bonaparte, at 803-605-4407, and at 209 Ellis Ave., St. Matthews. Please call prior to visiting due to COVID 19 restrictions.

Funeral plans will be announced by Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

