William Ellis -- St. Matthews

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Mr. William Ellis will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Bethel AME Church, St. Matthews.

The Rev. Corinthea Stack with officiate.

Viewing will be held on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

All COVID 19 precautions to include masks and social distancing will be in place at both the funeral home during visitation and during the graveside services.