William Edward Morgan Sr. -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- William Edward Morgan Sr., 53, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at his residence.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Elloree, with the Rev. Todd Horton officiating. Burial will be at Santee Baptist Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree.

Mr. Morgan was born Jan. 30, 1968, in Orangeburg. He was the son of Mrs. Sandra Fay Broadhead Morgan and the late Edward Lee Morgan.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Elloree. He was a volunteer fireman with the Fort Motte Fire Department and a professional Santa. Mr. Morgan wa employed as a truck driver for many years.

He is survived by his mother, Sandra Fay Broadhead Morgan, of Elloree; two daughters, Amanda Lynn Thomas (Luckett), of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and Mikkala Davis (Brian), of Williamston; two sons, William Edward Morgan (Case), of Elloree, and Matthew James Morgan (Anna), of Elloree; two sisters, Sandra Morgan Bedenbaugh, of Holly Hill, and Christine Hensley (Jimmy), of Holly Hill; and six grandchildren.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is serving the family.