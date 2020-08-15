William E. Shingler -- Holly Hill

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOLLY HILL -- Graveside services for Deacon William E. Shingler, 97, 279 Academy Lane, Holly Hill, will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 177 Union Hill Road, Holly Hill.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home of Holly Hill. Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com.

COVID-19 Protocols are in place for the visitation and service, requiring a mask/face covering, social distancing and hand sanitizer.

