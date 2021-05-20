William Dwight -- Blckville

BLACKVILLE -- Mr. William Dwight, 93, of 1612 Jones Bridge Road, passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021.
Graveside services for Mr. Dwight will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 21, at the Browning Branch Cemetery, Old Number Six Highway, Elloree, with Rev. C.J. Way officiating. Masks will be required for persons attending the service.
Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.
Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.
