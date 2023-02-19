ORANGEBURG -- William Douglas Dantzler, 74, husband of Brenda Thomas Dantzler, entered eternal rest Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at The Methodist Oaks.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at Ott Funeral Home in Branchville, with the Rev. Bobby Etheridge officiating. Friends may call at the residence, 1093 Hoghaven Road, Branchville.

Doug was born Aug. 14, 1948, in Orangeburg, son of the late William Dupree Dantzler and Vida Mae Collins Dantzler. He served in the United States Marine Corps and was a truck driver by trade. He was predeceased by a son, William D. “Skee” Dantzler; and two sisters, Dale Price and Donna Looper.

Surviving include his wife, Brenda Dantzler; a daughter, Simmie (Blake) Freeman of Cayce; grandchildren, Willow Dantzler, and Hadley and Holland Freeman; a special niece, Renee (Bubba) Steedly, Emoree Steedly and Lee Steedly; two sisters, Faye (Buddy) Sikes of St. Matthews and Kaye (David) Peagler of Bowman; a brother-in-law, Orin Price of Gilbert; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Ott Funeral Home, P.O. Box 96, Branchville, SC 29432. Online condolences can be made at www.ottfh.com.