William Donald Hair -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- William Donald Hair, 79, of St. Matthews, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Due to circumstances surrounding COVID-19, burial services will be private. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Hair was born in Calhoun County, a son of the late Barnie Laurie and Olivia Lee Heckle Hair. He was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church and retired from the U. S. Forestry Service.
Survivors include his daughter, Kimberly Hair (Donald) Sox; grandchildren, Corey Hunter Sox and Chandler Lucas Sox; a sister, Jean H. (Gene) Miller; a brother, Richard Lynn (Debbie) Hair; a sister-in-law, Barbara Hair; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Barnie Norman Hair.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made to a charity of one's choice.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.
Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home is assisting the family.
