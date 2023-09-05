CHARLESTON — William Decatur Sonenberg found eternal peace on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Born on January 21, 1989, in Alpharetta, Georgia, Decatur graduated from Orangeburg Preparatory School where he was president of the student body and attended the College of Charleston. Decatur’s life was a tapestry woven with love, laughter, and cherished moments. He leaves behind a legacy that touched the lives of many.

A devoted son, brother and friend, his presence illuminated the lives of all he encountered. From his early years, Decatur’s insatiable curiosity led him to explore the world with wonder and enthusiasm. He had a remarkable gift for embracing life’s adventures, from the thrill of snowboarding in the Rocky Mountains to the tranquil moments spent fly fishing in the marshes of the Lowcountry. Nature was his canvas, and he painted it with the vivid colors of his passions. The flowing waters and the majesty of mountains covered in snow held a special place in his soul. Fly fishing and snowboarding were not merely hobbies; they were expressions of his profound connection to the world around him.

Yet, it was the marshes of the Lowcountry that truly captured his heart. The quiet solitude, where the water meets the sky, mirrored his introspective nature and love for the peaceful rhythms of life. As a visionary, Decatur’s life’s work revolved around Mudminnow Clothing, a sustainable clothing brand from Charleston. Its mission statement, “A greener earth that is sustainable for the animals, plants, and humans who were entrusted in it,” reflected his dedication to preserving the environment he cherished so deeply.

Decatur was predeceased by his parents, William H. Sonenberg and Harriet “Ding” Salley Kizer.

He is survived by his sister, Ashley Sonenberg Judy (Tripp); his stepfather, Matthew Kizer; niece, Grace; and nephews, Henry and William. He is also survived by his aunts, Walton Salley and Nancy Sonenberg Hall; uncle, Kent Sonenberg; his special friend and cousin, Wade Sonenberg;, along with many other cousins and friends along with his faithful companion Bella, all of whom truly will miss him but are thankful he has found the Lord’s peace.

Decatur’s spirit lives on in the memories of those who were touched by his kindness and his zest for life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made for his memory to Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary, 5604 New Road, Hollywood, SC 29449 https://www.halliehill.com/

A private family ceremony will be held at gravesite in Alpharetta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. A memorial service to celebrate Decatur’s life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at mcalister-smith.com/.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 2501 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, SC 29414, 843-722-8371.