ORANGEBURG -- In His infinite wisdom, God our Father, who doeth all things well and maketh all things work together for the good of those who love Him, called Mr. William "Dean" Hammond to his eternal resting place on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at his home in Orangeburg.

He was born in Kenansville, N.C., on Nov. 10, 1932, the son of the late Clifton Hammond Sr. and Clara Mae Oates Hammond.

Mr. Hammond was a member of the Orangeburg Seventh Day Adventist Church, where he served on the Deacons' Board and Church Maintenance Committee until his health declined.

He served his country in the United States Army in San Antonio, Texas, for several years, after which he received an honorable discharge.

William attended Claflin University and obtained a bachelor of science degree in 1960. He later attended South Carolina State (College) University, where he earned a master's degree in guidance and counseling. While matriculating at Claflin University and South Carolina State, Mr. Hammond worked as a painter to finance his education. He was known and sought after for his exceptional talents in painting, repairs and home maintenance.