 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
William 'Dean' Hammond --
0 comments

William 'Dean' Hammond --

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
William 'Dean' Hammond

ORANGEBURG -- In His infinite wisdom, God our Father, who doeth all things well and maketh all things work together for the good of those who love Him, called Mr. William "Dean" Hammond to his eternal resting place on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at his home in Orangeburg.

He was born in Kenansville, N.C., on Nov. 10, 1932, the son of the late Clifton Hammond Sr. and Clara Mae Oates Hammond.

Mr. Hammond was a member of the Orangeburg Seventh Day Adventist Church, where he served on the Deacons' Board and Church Maintenance Committee until his health declined.

He served his country in the United States Army in San Antonio, Texas, for several years, after which he received an honorable discharge.

William attended Claflin University and obtained a bachelor of science degree in 1960. He later attended South Carolina State (College) University, where he earned a master's degree in guidance and counseling. While matriculating at Claflin University and South Carolina State, Mr. Hammond worked as a painter to finance his education. He was known and sought after for his exceptional talents in painting, repairs and home maintenance.

After completing his education, he secured employment at South Carolina State (College) University, where he worked as dean of students and residence coordinator until his retirement in March 1998. He utilized this position to help many students who were struggling with finances and other concerns to complete college. He was well respected and renowned by South Carolina State alumni, who maintained contact and greeted him with warm responses whenever they met.

Mr. Hammond was a devoted Seventh Day Adventist who served his community and God, and a loving husband.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Juana Love Hammond; sons, William Hammond Jr. and Michael Ellsworth Hammond; four sisters, Louise McGahee, Aleese Grissett, Mattie Durousseau and Clara Anderson; four brothers, Clifton Hammond Jr., Clarence Hammond, Jessie Lee Hammond and Cornelius Hammond.

Those left to cherish fond memories are his loving son, Wayne (Nilsa) of Silver Spring, Md.; one brother, James (Carol) of Upper Marlboro, Md.; four sisters, Margaret Hammond of Andrews, Connie (Roosevelt) Roberson of Brooklyn, N.Y., Deloris Hammond of Andrews and Belinda Kennedy of Georgetown; one brother-in-law, John Durousseau of Andrews; one sister-in-law, Roberta Hammond of Lawrenceville, Ga.; three grandchildren, Emily, Audra, Gabriel; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Expressions of condolence may be made to the family at www.dimeryandrogers.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News