William D. ‘Skee’ Dantzler II -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- William D. “Skee” Dantzler II, 51 years of age, died Saturday April 16, 2022, at his residence.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 23, at 10 a.m. at Ott Funeral Home in Branchville, with the Rev. Bobby Etheridge officiating. Friends may call at the residence, 1093 Hoghaven Road, Branchville.

Survived by his parents, William D “Doug” Dantzler and Brenda T Dantzler; a daughter, Willow Elizabeth Dantzler of Moncks Corner; a sister, Simmie D. Freeman (Blake) of Cayce; three nieces, Hadley and Holland Freeman, and Emoree Steedly; a cousin, Renee Steedly (Bubba); and a number of aunts and uncles.

Donations may be may be sent to Ott Funeral Home, Branchville, SC 29432.

