ORANGEBURG -- William D. Gainey, 71, of Orangeburg, SC, passed away peacefully at his home on May 28, with his wife, Cindy, by his side. He fought and lost his battle to Lou Gehrig's disease (ALS). William was sincere in his beliefs in his Lord and Savior and maintained his convictions until the Lord called him home.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Ashton and Irene Gainey. William is survived by his wife Cindy and his daughter Candace McRae and son-in law Jerry and granddaughter Grace. In addition, he is survived by his stepchildren, Rachael and Brad Curtis, Maegan and Adrian Rankin, Amber Roten and Lucas and Carobeth Tucker. He is also survived by his step-grandchildren, Luke, Willow, Stelle, Phoenix and Esme'.

A memorial service will be held on June 24. 2023, at 11 a.m. at Northside Baptist Church in Orangeburg, SC.