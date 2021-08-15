 Skip to main content
William Carl Gunnells -- Olar
William Carl Gunnells -- Olar

William Carl Gunnells

OLAR -- Funeral services for William Carl “Shadow” Gunnells, 78, of Olar, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston, with the Rev. Timmy Gunnells and Bishop Darrell Croft officiating.

Burial will follow in the Green Branch Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home and other times at the home of Eileen and Andy Gunnells.

Carl passed away on Friday, Aug. 13.

Born in Bamberg County, he was the son of the late William Henry “Greasy” Gunnells and Irene Fail Gunnells. He was a member of Green Branch Pentecostal Holiness Church, where he served as a deacon and was also a church trustee. He was the director of the Board of Public Works for Bamberg County. He was a member of the American Legion Post # 0172, Columbia, and Legionnaire. Carl loved to do yard work and also enjoyed camping and fishing. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran having served aboard the USS Yorktown during the Vietnam Conflict and was also a Merchant Marine.

Survivors include his loving wife, Frances Elizabeth “Lib” Croft Gunnells; a daughter, Carol Lynn Hightower of Barnwell; sons that he called his own, Cody Lane of Barnwell and Nick T. “Bubba” Thenethamnao of the home; son-in-law, Wallace Gunnells of Olar; sisters, June Sweeney and Sandra (Jeff) Hellman, all of Barnwell; along with a number of nieces, nephews, great- and great-great- nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Hightower Gunnells; and a sister, Betty Cooper.

Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

