William Burkett Cox Sr. -- Orangeburg

Anyone Bill met, he counted a friend. Into his 90s, Bill hosted “Supper Club” for friends, family and, most importantly, people he barely knew. With almost a century of stories to tell, each dinner would start with an anecdote or a joke, but always, he would commence eating with a prayer and his favorite one-liner. “We are glad to have you; so, stay as long as you would like, but we turn the lights out at 9 p.m.!” Even those that attended many dinners would roar with laughter, because he executed the line, perfectly. To his kindness, before dinner ended, he would ALWAYS thank Lorraine for the beautiful decorations on the table. There were few men that could carry the title of a “true gentleman” as well as Bill Cox.

After serving in the U.S. Army, Bill returned to South Carolina. Again, always humble, in describing his service, Bill was quick to say, he showed up in Japan just in time to witness the end of World War II. When asked his lessons from the time in Japan, with a wry smile, he would say, “Never set your pup-tent up in a hole, because it will become a mud puddle, sure enough!” On his return home, Bill found a job with the South Carolina Highway Department and began providing for his family. His drive and ingenuity quickly led him into the wood-treating business with his father-in-law, Arthur Powell. After a short stint in the “First family business,” Bill built his own wood-treating facility in 1953 in Orangeburg. It was during this incredible time that Bill's family and his business grew. In 1990, Bill was selected as the South Carolina Small Business Person of the Year. He went to Washington to vie for U.S. Small Business Person of the Year. When The Times & Democrat called to ask him about the outcome of the selection, he told them he had come in second! He later revealed, 49 other businessmen had also come in second. He said, “In my mind, we were all winners!” He epitomized American exceptionalism and hard work. Bill was later inducted into the South Carolina Housing Hall of Fame, the Lifetime Achievement Award of the Pile Driving Association, the Orangeburg County Business Hall of Fame, and the South Carolina Business Hall of Fame.