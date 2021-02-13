William Burkett Cox Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- William Burkett Cox Sr. joined Catherine Powell Cox, his wife of 68 years, and Bob Michael Cox, his son, in eternal rest on Feb. 11, 2021.
The final years of Bill's life in his worldly body were made joyful and restful thanks to the doting love of his two daughters, Cathy Price and Vickie Neighbour, and his son, Bill Cox Jr. In addition to his children, seven grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren, Bill was blessed with countless friends that visited often and his devoted sister, Lorraine Easterby. The family is eternally grateful to the host of caregivers that made Bill's life graceful and comfortable.
Having been raised in the humble community of Cainhoy, by his parents, Burket and MaHailey Cox, Bill learned the importance of family, friends, hard work, industriousness and kindness. He was the consummate example of a life lived well to his family and his community.
As the patriarch of the family, nothing brought more joy than to be surrounded by family. His stories and undying curiosity were full of authenticity and genuine concern for those sitting across the breakfast table. He never stopped wanting to learn about his family's cares and concerns. He listened to their joys and sorrows. He endeavored to make anyone he knew better and happier than when they arrived. Even as he aged and he heard the stories again and again, he listened with rapt attention seldom found in people with so many stories of their own.
Anyone Bill met, he counted a friend. Into his 90s, Bill hosted “Supper Club” for friends, family and, most importantly, people he barely knew. With almost a century of stories to tell, each dinner would start with an anecdote or a joke, but always, he would commence eating with a prayer and his favorite one-liner. “We are glad to have you; so, stay as long as you would like, but we turn the lights out at 9 p.m.!” Even those that attended many dinners would roar with laughter, because he executed the line, perfectly. To his kindness, before dinner ended, he would ALWAYS thank Lorraine for the beautiful decorations on the table. There were few men that could carry the title of a “true gentleman” as well as Bill Cox.
After serving in the U.S. Army, Bill returned to South Carolina. Again, always humble, in describing his service, Bill was quick to say, he showed up in Japan just in time to witness the end of World War II. When asked his lessons from the time in Japan, with a wry smile, he would say, “Never set your pup-tent up in a hole, because it will become a mud puddle, sure enough!” On his return home, Bill found a job with the South Carolina Highway Department and began providing for his family. His drive and ingenuity quickly led him into the wood-treating business with his father-in-law, Arthur Powell. After a short stint in the “First family business,” Bill built his own wood-treating facility in 1953 in Orangeburg. It was during this incredible time that Bill's family and his business grew. In 1990, Bill was selected as the South Carolina Small Business Person of the Year. He went to Washington to vie for U.S. Small Business Person of the Year. When The Times & Democrat called to ask him about the outcome of the selection, he told them he had come in second! He later revealed, 49 other businessmen had also come in second. He said, “In my mind, we were all winners!” He epitomized American exceptionalism and hard work. Bill was later inducted into the South Carolina Housing Hall of Fame, the Lifetime Achievement Award of the Pile Driving Association, the Orangeburg County Business Hall of Fame, and the South Carolina Business Hall of Fame.
His last career may have included his most joy. Bill ardently supported the First Baptist Church Soup Kitchen ministry. He put all of his cooking skills to work and recruited many great people to help him each week. Even in his last month with us, he was still making pecan tarts and browsing the sale papers for the best price for a delicious meal.
In the many conversations in his final days, he shared with family, “After all, I've lived through WWII, the Great Depression, Vietnam, 91 and multiple recessions. I've seen civil riots, natural disasters and decades of political discord. I watched Americans walk on the moon and phones work like computers. I even know how to work an iPad. I dodged the Asian flu, swine flu, HIV, Ebola and COVID. My wish would be that the whole world would work together. My advice to the younger generation is you need to be involved. To attack the next guy if he disagrees with you isn't going to get you far. There are a few things in life, even in religion, where extremes are too much. Find the good in others.”
To his grandchildren, he was our hero. He was John Wayne, Ernest Hemingway, Socrates, Jock Ewing, Mr. Rogers, John Dutton, Jack Welch, Audie Murphy and many more. He wove his own cast nets, scoured the oceans in search of mahi-mahi, grouper and wahoo, grew fabulous gardens, made artichoke relish good enough to go on ice cream, made his own bread starter -- his Amish bread was famous; the secret ingredient to his banana pudding was crushed pineapple. He was an outdoorsman, but not a pretentious one. Quail Unlimited named him “Man of the Year.” He was an industry leader and helped revolutionize the treated-wood industry -- almost every award and recognition known to the forest products industry, he earned. He was a storyteller. He was a devoted son, brother, father and grandfather. He cherished family time very much. His philanthropy was far and wide and, largely, anonymous.
The family will hold a private graveside service at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Surviving Bill are his three children and their spouses, William B. Cox Jr. and Emilie; Cathy Cox Price and Coker, and Vickie Cox Neighbour and Peter; his seven grandchildren; and their spouses, and his 13 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Orangeburg Soup Kitchen, 1240 Russell St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
