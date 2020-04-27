William Bryant -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- William Bryant, 71, of Orangeburg, slipped away peacefully on April 26, 2020, at Edisto Post Acute Care. Due to Covid-19, family are not receiving visitors at this time. If you would like to contact the family, please call Mrs. Leila Green at (803)492-3132 for more information.
Funeral arrangments are incomplete at this time.
Funeral arrangments have been entrusted to:
Grace Funeral Services, LLC,
8827 Old State Road
Holly Hill, SC 29059
(803) 496-5539
“May The Work WE Do Speak For Us”
