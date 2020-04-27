William Bryant -- Orangeburg
0 comments

William Bryant -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- William Bryant, 71, of Orangeburg, slipped away peacefully on April 26, 2020, at Edisto Post Acute Care. Due to Covid-19, family are not receiving visitors at this time. If you would like to contact the family, please call Mrs. Leila Green at (803)492-3132 for more information.

Funeral arrangments are incomplete at this time.

Funeral arrangments have been entrusted to:

Grace Funeral Services, LLC,

8827 Old State Road

Holly Hill, SC 29059

(803) 496-5539

gracefuneralservice@gmail.com

www.gracefuneralservicesllc.com

“May The Work WE Do Speak For Us”

To plant a tree in memory of William Bryant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News