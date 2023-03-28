CORDOVA -- William Bradley, age 81, of 221 Battlefield Rd., Cordova, SC died March 23, 2023 at MUSC of Orangeburg following a brief illness.

Funeral services at 1 p.m. at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations. Burial, Forest Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Rowesville, SC.

Viewing will be held March 28, 2023 from 1 to 7 p.m. Friends may call at the residence of his daughter Margaret Middleton at 278 Rexford Ct., Santee, SC and Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will receive limited guest due to COVID-19. Online condolences may be mate at: gloversfuneralhome.com.