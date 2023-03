CORDOVA -- William Bradley, 81, of 221 Battle Field, Cordova, died after a brief illness at MUSC of Orangeburg on March 23, 2023.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of his daughter, Margaret Middleton, at 278 Rexford Court, Santee, and Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.