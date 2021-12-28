 Skip to main content
William Bookard -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- William Bookard, 76, Orangeburg, passed away Dec. 26, 2021, at The Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

A meemorial service will be held at noon Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home of St. George (843-563-4332).

