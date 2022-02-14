William "Billy" Larry Reynolds Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- William "Billy" Larry Reynolds Jr., 56, of Orangeburg, passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Billy was the husband of Jeanna Jameson Reynolds.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Pine Hill United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, Orangeburg.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Charlton Ardis, Lyn Byrd, Greg Livingston, Rob Miller, Harry Mims, Eugie Ott, Clarke Reynolds, Paul Strickland, Bill Cook, and Braxton Wannamaker, Billy Wilson. Honorary pallbearers are Clay Helms, Todd Helms, Tate Jameson, Dell Jennings, Scott Merritt, Tim Ormond, Robert Smith, Jim Stevens, Jeffrey Watford, and Lewis W. Way III. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the visitation and service.

William "Billy" Larry Reynolds Jr. was born in Rock Hill on Dec. 13th, 1965, a son of William Larry Reynolds Sr. and Pamela Haupt Reynolds. He graduated from Catawba Academy in Rock Hill and then attended Newberry College, where he played football. Billy then moved to Orangeburg and joined his father's printing business, Quality Printing Company, later named Major Printing, where he worked until 2005. He then started Major Graphics and was joined by his wife, Jeanna, in 2009, and his oldest son, Will, in 2017. With his leadership, dedication, and competitive spirit, he built a successful company with a culture that embodies everything that he represented.

Billy enjoyed the good things in life. He worked hard and played hard. Billy Reynolds had the ability to make everyone he encountered feel special. He loved his family and friends more than anything. He was passionate about Gamecock sports, hunting, fishing, boating, entertaining, cooking, and spending time with friends and family. Billy had a generous spirit and enjoyed helping others. He was a mentor and a teacher as well as an integral part of youth football in the Orangeburg community. Honest, genuine, respectful, loving, honorable and a true Southern gentleman are words to describe Billy Reynolds.Billy was a faithful member of Pine Hill United Methodist Church where he served on numerous committees. He was also a member of the SC WorkForce Development Board.

He leaves behind a wife, family, community, and a group of friends who will cherish his memory and his legacy. Survivors include his wife; his parents; his sons, William "Will" Larry Reynolds III (Jaime), Scoville Hewitt Reynolds (Ashley), John Henry Reynolds, and Jameson Bonnette "Bo" Reynolds; his brother, Clarke Simrill Reynolds; his nieces, Suzanne Marie Reynolds and Pamela Ann Reynolds; his nephew, Clarke Simrill Reynolds Jr.; his aunt, Susan Currance; his in-laws, Tommy and Nantce Jameson and Debbie Smoak and the late Dr. Bobby Smoak. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins; and his Major Graphics family, Gail Hart, Buddy Myers, Gina Sweatman, and Susan Lyons.

Memorials may be made to Pine Hill United Methodist Church at 4125 Neeses Highway, Neeses, SC 29107 or to The Billy Reynolds Scholarship Fund supporting the football program at Orangeburg Preparatory Schools at 2651 North Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

