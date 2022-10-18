 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
William "Billy" George Gunkle

ORANGEBURG -- William "Billy" George Gunkle, 75, of Orangeburg, passed away on Oct. 12, 2022.

No services are planned at this time.

Billy was born in Denver, Colorado, a son of the late Robert Wrady Gunkle and Betty Mae Agnew McMichael. He worked as a carpenter and was a friendly, outgoing guy who enjoyed life.

Survivors include his brother, James M. "Mike" McMichael; sister, Julie M. Bruner (Cal); and a number of nieces and nephews.

