ORANGEBURG -- William "Billy" George Gunkle, 75, of Orangeburg, passed away on Oct. 12, 2022.

No services are planned at this time.

Billy was born in Denver, Colorado, a son of the late Robert Wrady Gunkle and Betty Mae Agnew McMichael. He worked as a carpenter and was a friendly, outgoing guy who enjoyed life.

Survivors include his brother, James M. "Mike" McMichael; sister, Julie M. Bruner (Cal); and a number of nieces and nephews.

