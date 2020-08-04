William ‘Billy’ Asbury Smoak -- Lugoff

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LUGOFF -- William “Billy” Asbury Smoak, 77, passed away at his residence Aug. 3, 2020.

Mr. Smoak was born in Orangeburg on March 27, 1943, son of the late Hamp and EvaDean Smoak. He was a retired car salesman and had served in the United States Army Reserve.

Mr. Smoak was predeceased by his brother, Walter Lee Smoak.

He was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church in Lugoff, where he served proudly as a greeter. He was a member of American Legion Post 17 in Camden and was a member of Friends of the Gideons.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Joyce Gail Smoak; son Joey (Christina Brunson) of Lexington, Kellie (Rick) Douglas of Cope, Jeanie (Steve) Wise of St. Matthews, Bart Smith of Outer Banks, North Carolina; sister Shirley (Gerald) Williamson of Cordova; brother Tommy (Beverly) Smoak of Cordova; brothers-in-law Clinton Runyon of North Carolina, and Chester Runyon and Jimmy Runyon, both of West Virginia; grandchildren Christopher (Kayla) Smoak of Lexington, Lauren (Scotty) Folk of Bamberg, Brad (Jessie) Wise of St. Matthews, and Brandi (Jamie) Hallman of Orangeburg; and great-grandchildren Colson Wyatt Folk, Dalton Wise, Austen Wise and Ashton Hallman.