William 'Bill' West Traynham Jr. -- Danville, Va.

DANVILLE, Va. -- William “Bill” West Traynham Jr., age 64 of Danville, Virginia, died in his home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

Bill was born in Greenwood, S.C., to William West Traynham and Bobbie Davis Traynham. Son of a career Army officer, the family lived in numerous places during his childhood and youth. He graduated from Key West High School, Key West, Fla.; Duke University, Durham, N.C.; and the Graduate School of Banking of the South. He started his career as a CPA in public accounting, then served as comptroller for Orangeburg County School District 5 and, in 1987, he transitioned to community banking. Community banking became his passion and he worked in that field for 32 years before ending a successful career in October 2019 as executive vice presidentFO of American National Bank & Trust Company.

Bill was a kind, compassionate and generous man with a dry wit and unique sense of humor. He was an avid reader, news junkie and enjoyed watching movies on the real “big screen” – those in an actual theater. He loved his family dearly and was loved by them. He reached the highest honor in his life when he became a “Pa” -- a “gig” he truly loved. He had a strong faith in God and was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church in Danville. He was also a member of the Virginia Bankers Association and the AICPA.