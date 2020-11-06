William 'Bill' Medders -- Plant City, Fla.

Bill was born on Dec. 12, 1934, in Atlanta and spent his childhood in Brunswick, Georgia. He served his country as a United States Marine before attending the University of Georgia, where he met and later married Donna Clifford. The Medders family went on to live in North Carolina, California and eventually settled in South Carolina. After retiring, Bill and Donna enjoyed playing golf, being active members of the First Presbyterian Church of Orangeburg and the Country Club of Orangeburg, traveling and spending time with friends and family. Bill spent his last years in Plant City, Florida, where he enjoyed biking and being a member of the YMCA. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and will be sorely missed by all that knew him. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Donna Clifford Medders.