William 'Bill' James Martin Sr. -- Palm Coast, Florida

PALM COAST, Fla. -- William "Bill" James Martin Sr., 88, of Palm Coast, Florida, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Vitas Hospice in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Bill was born May 5, 1932, in Florence, S.C., the youngest child of the late Emma Wheless Martin and Charles Dayton Martin.

Bill grew up in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina and graduated from New Hanover High School in Wilmington in 1950. Bill attended The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and played basketball for the UNC Tarheels under Coach Frank McGuire. He enlisted with the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War, with the U.S. Army Signal Corp from January 1954 through October 1955.

After his service, he returned to civilian life and married Warner Ruth Fairey on Dec. 30, 1956. He was hired by Nationwide Insurance Company in 1960 and spent 35 years in a rewarding career with that company. His career with Nationwide took him and his family to Florida, where he opened the Southeastern Regional District for the company. He was a recognized leader in the company and retired in 1995.