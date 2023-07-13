CAMERON -- William "Bill" Hugh Tanner, 92, of Cameron, SC, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. He was the husband of the late Shirley Gail Finklea Tanner.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the home of Phillip and Meagan Cobb in Cameron, SC.
Bill was born in Gastonia, NC, a son of the late Miledge Tanner and Ruth Eva McCall Tanner. He was the owner of RKO in downtown Charleston between the 1960s and '80s, became a co-owner for Tee Shirts and Graphics between the 1980s and '90s, and retired from his business, The Treasure Chest, in 2007. Bill was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Charleston and served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He enjoyed refurbishing campers in his retirement and never missed an opportunity for a road trip. Bill was a social butterfly who had the ability to make anyone he met smile, leaving a memorable impression on everyone he met.
Survivors include his daughters, Nancy T. Roberts (Daryl) of Cameron, SC. and Margaret T. Rauton (Terry) of Santee, SC; granddaughters, Meagan Roberts Cobb (Phillip) of Cameron, SC, Abby R. Philpott (Roy) of Easley, SC, and Erin Rauton of Johns Island, SC; grandsons, Micah Rauton (Susannah) of Winston-Salem, NC, and David M. Price of Easley, SC; great-grandchildren, Cooper Redding Roberts, Ruth Eva Elizabeth Cobb, Phoenix Roberts Price, Piper Gail Philpott, Maya Margaret Finley (Micah), Kai Rauton, Alonna Rauton and Gabe Rauton; brothers, Edward Tanner, Harold Tanner, Jerry Tanner (Holly) and Terry Tanner (Vicky); sister-in-law, Sylvia Nottingham; a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends; and his beloved dog, Roscoe.
Memorials may be sent to the Saving Animals Southern Style Rescue and Sanctuary, 2816 Cleveland Street, Elloree, SC 29047.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https://www.facebook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868