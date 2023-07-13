Bill was born in Gastonia, NC, a son of the late Miledge Tanner and Ruth Eva McCall Tanner. He was the owner of RKO in downtown Charleston between the 1960s and '80s, became a co-owner for Tee Shirts and Graphics between the 1980s and '90s, and retired from his business, The Treasure Chest, in 2007. Bill was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Charleston and served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He enjoyed refurbishing campers in his retirement and never missed an opportunity for a road trip. Bill was a social butterfly who had the ability to make anyone he met smile, leaving a memorable impression on everyone he met.