William "Bill" Gray -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. William "Bill" Gray, 93, husband of the late Eudell Crawford Gray, of Orangeburg, passed away on Nov. 2, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Orangeburg with Dr. W. Steve Brown and the Rev. Ryan Tucker officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home. Honored to serve as pallbearers are W.E. Gray, Mark Jackson, Timmy Boyleston, Dana Rickards, Donald Dukes and Jerry Lewis.

Bill was born in Orangeburg, a son of the late Jacob Benjamin Gray and Marie Baltzegar Gray. He was one of 14 children and loved telling stories of growing up in a large loving family. Bill was a member of First Baptist Church in Orangeburg and then Rivelon Baptist Church in Orangeburg. He was a very loyal church member and served as a Trustee, worked in the Sunday School Department, Usher, Deacon and Men of the Church committee at First Baptist Church. He was a devoted member, serving his church and community. Bill always offered a helping hand when needed. He was a well-known auctioneer both locally and statewide. Bill enjoyed meeting people, and was quick to sell an item and tell a funny joke. He was the owner and operator of Bill Gray and Sons Insulation since 1969. Bill served in the US Army, 13th Infantry Division. He was stationed in Ulm, Germany during the occupation of Germany. Bill was a member of the American Legion Post 4 of Orangeburg. He was honored to receive the Quilt Of Valor recently.

Bill is predeceased by his loving wife, Eudell Gray of 64 years; son, Steven Bryant Gray of Cope; and 13 siblings.

He is survived by his son, James Allen "Boo" (Teri) Gray of Orangeburg; three grandchildren, Benjie (Sara) Gray, Misty (Alex) Dempsey, and Chandler Gray; six great-grandchildren, Bristol Gray, Jackson Gray, Breelynn Gray, Briar Gray, Kaden Dempsey, and Grady Dempsey. He was also loved by many nieces and nephews. He loved the “Gray Family” and enjoyed spending time with all of them.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in his name be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 637, Orangeburg, SC 29115, Rivelon Baptist Church, 395 Rivelon Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115, Grove Park Hospice of Orangeburg, 1324 Grove Park Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29115, or Amedisys Home Health of Orangeburg, 1704 Village Park Drive, Orangeburg 29118.

The family would like to express their love and appreciation to all of the health care workers that showed love and patience to Bill Gray these last few months.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868